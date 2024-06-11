Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 44,452 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,452 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,477. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.