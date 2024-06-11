Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 54,853 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,853 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 512,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,544 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.37. 15,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,369. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

