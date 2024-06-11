Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 73,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,800,000 after buying an additional 596,625 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,636,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

