Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 24.7% of CTF Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,353.35.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $33.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,440.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The company has a market capitalization of $667.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,339.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,237.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,449.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

