Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.04.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,452.24. The stock had a trading volume of 792,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $673.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,339.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,237.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,454.00.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.