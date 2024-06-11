Brokerages Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT at $46.57

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
OZK stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
