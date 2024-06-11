Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $30.37

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.37.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,791,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $12,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 230,167 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

