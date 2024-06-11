Brokerages Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPAD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Bair bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073,887 shares in the company, valued at $14,662,440.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,180 shares of company stock worth $376,016. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

OPAD stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $137.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Offerpad Solutions

(Get Free Report

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.