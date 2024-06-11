Brokerages Set Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) PT at $25.13

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVV shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

SVV stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 4,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

