Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,322,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

