Brown Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

