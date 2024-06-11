BTIG Research Begins Coverage on America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $691,955.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 719,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,319,391.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,779 shares of company stock worth $2,166,789. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 719,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 224,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.