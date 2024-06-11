BTIG Research Begins Coverage on FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at $659,781,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $2,620,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,502,761 shares in the company, valued at $659,781,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,197 shares of company stock worth $89,918,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 62.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.