California First Leasing Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

California First Leasing Price Performance

CFNB opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. California First Leasing has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

