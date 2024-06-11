California First Leasing Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
California First Leasing Price Performance
CFNB opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. California First Leasing has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
About California First Leasing
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than California First Leasing
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.