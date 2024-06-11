Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,570 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $177.27. 869,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

