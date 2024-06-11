Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,118 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,949 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $426.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

