Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,525 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 1,312,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,103. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

