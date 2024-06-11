Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.45. 869,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

