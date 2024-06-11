Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,908 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 3,108,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

