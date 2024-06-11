Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 10,570 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.38. 172,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

