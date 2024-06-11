Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 127,353 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 501.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,353 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,586 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Shares of SPBO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 173,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

