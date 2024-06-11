Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,562 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 50,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 8,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,722. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

