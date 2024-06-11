Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,303,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 329,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

