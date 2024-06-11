Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in DraftKings by 971.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 824,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 747,134 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084. 48.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 7,021,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,438,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

