Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPME. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPME stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $95.45. 6,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $99.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

