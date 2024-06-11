Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $97.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.