Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $115.74. 1,098,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,045. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.