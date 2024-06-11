Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $205.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $148.74 and a one year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.99%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

