Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,503 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trimble by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $344,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,166,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

