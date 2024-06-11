Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 34,236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,236 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG remained flat at $36.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 131,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,279. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.