Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,186 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. 292,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,830. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.