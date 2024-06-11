Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 4.8%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.03. Approximately 1,857,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,678,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 40.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

