Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

