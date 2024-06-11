Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 95,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.5 %

CM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 2,094,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.53%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

