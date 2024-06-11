Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ traded down $35.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 473,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,575. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile



Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

