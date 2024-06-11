Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.74 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

