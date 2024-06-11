Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 17,805,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,965,449. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $1,894,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CleanSpark by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $723,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

