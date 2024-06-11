Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 7.19% of Caribou Biosciences worth $36,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,261,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1,296.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 236,020 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,252,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,831. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $175.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

