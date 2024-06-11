Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNAC shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. Equities analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

See Also

