Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $150.00 at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.36.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $777,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,273 shares of company stock valued at $133,148,690 in the last three months. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

