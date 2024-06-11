Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 4.7%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.12. 111,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 240,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $51,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $51,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.