Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146,813 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 0.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Catalent worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. 498,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,208. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.