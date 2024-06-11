Caxton Associates LP Has $27.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4,049.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,770 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

