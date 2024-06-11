Caxton Associates LP Has $3.12 Million Stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,910,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in MFA Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 136,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 51,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 292,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,652. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

