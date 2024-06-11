Caxton Associates LP Has $31.25 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1,383.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,803 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $482.35. 457,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $331.87 and a one year high of $486.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

