Caxton Associates LP Invests $8.42 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.07. 855,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.