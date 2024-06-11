Caxton Associates LP Makes New $12.31 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. 10,192,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,013,137. The company has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.