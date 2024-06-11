Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,836 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $271.19. The stock had a trading volume of 351,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,319. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

