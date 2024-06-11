Caxton Associates LP Takes $10.92 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 15,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 177,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. 386,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

