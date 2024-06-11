Caxton Associates LP Takes $20.18 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.60. 1,110,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,718. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

